‘King of the Hill’ Is Returning to Hulu with Original Creators Attached

A ‘King of the Hill’ revival has been ordered to series at Hulu.

via Variety:

The updated version of the beloved adult animated comedy hails from original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels as well as Saladin Patterson. All three are also executive producers on the show, with Patterson also set to serve as showrunner. Judge and Daniels executive producer under their Bandera Entertainment banner. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein also executive produce along with Bandera’s Dustin Davis. 20th Television Animation is the studio.

Judge will once again lead the voice cast, with original cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom all returning.

“Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol’ Greg, talking about ‘O.G.’ and then that Mike Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol’ classic … Got my kids, man, walking around talking about ‘That’s my purse! I don’t know you!’ Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot ‘Feel so Good’ is a great song, I don’t care what no-dang-body says …” said Patterson.

Patterson most recently developed ABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years” and worked as an executive producer on the hit FX comedy series “Dave.” He was previously the showrunner on the TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” His other credits include three seasons on “The Big Bang Theory” as well as work on shows like “Frasier,” “Pysch,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” and “Two and a Half Men.”

He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

“King of the Hill” took place in the fictional town of Arlen, TX. It originally ran for 13 seasons and over 250 episodes on Fox from 1997-2009. There had been discussions about reviving the show at Fox going all the way back to 2017, but that was prior to the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger, in which Disney acquired 20th Television and many other assets but not the broadcast network.

“King of the Hill” marked the first collaboration between Judge and Daniels, but the two reunited recently to form Bandera. Reviving “King of the Hill” was among the top priorities for the company, while they have also set up projects at various outlets. Those include the animated comedy “In the Know” at Peacock and “Praise Petey” at Freeform among several others.

Judge is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Yorn Levine Barnes. Daniels is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“I’m so lucky to have been a part of this show from the very beginning and couldn’t be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas, once again with Mike, Greg and Saladin, who together are bringing a whole new perspective to the original series,” said Marci Proietto, executive vice president of 20th Television Animation. “We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support because they helped make this happen, and I can’t wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill: ‘Ho yeah!’”

This marks the second Fox animated comedy to get revived at Hulu. It was previously reported that “Futurama” was being brought back at the streamer with the entire original voice cast returning. Hulu has given that show a 20 episode order.

