Tiffany Haddish Is Ready To Film ‘Girls Trip 2’: ‘I Can’t Be Concerned About What People Think’ [Video]

Tiffany Haddish says she’s shocked there’s a push to get her written out of the long anticipated “Girls Trip” sequel.

via: The Shade Room

Actor Tiffany Haddish is speaking out about the upcoming film Girls Trip 2. And exclusively revealed to TMZ that she’s ready to get back to work with her co-stars. Haddish comments come after a reporter questioned her about fans calling for her character to be dropped from the sequel.

TMZ caught up with the actor and questioned her about Tracy Oliver announcing the film’s sequel.

She says it every year and I look forward to it!

The reporter also addressed internet users calling for Haddish’s character to be “replaced” or “written out” of the film.

Really?

Haddish responded, sounding shocked. She continued by saying that she “doesn’t have an opinion” on the backlash. But is excited to rejoin the cast, which includes Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Jada Pickett-Smith.

I will do anything with those women. I love everybody that worked on that — we had a blast. If they want to work with me, I want to work with them.

Haddish added that she would love to be back in the film. And also shared that her co-stars would “love it too,” as they talk about the film’s sequel every year.

The Actress Also Addressed The Backlash Calling For Her Character To Be Dropped From The Sequel

Additionally, Haddish commented further on fans calling for her character to be removed from the film’s sequel.

I can’t be concerned about what people think, I have to be concerned with how I feel. When I look in the mirror, am I happy with what I see? Yes ma’am. God made it and God did a good job. And God knows the truth.