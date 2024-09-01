King Charles Reportedly 'Preparing for Inevitable End' — 'Operation Menai' in Place For Monarch's Death and 'He's Preparing William for Succession' | www.lovebscott.com

Talks of funeral plans for King Charles III are reportedly well underway.

Its code name is “Operation Menai Bridge”.

The minute-by-minute death plan — whose code name is nod to King Charles III’s long-time role as the Prince of Wales — is well underway.

An insider said: “The business of planning his funeral has already begun. Unpleasant as it seems.”

As viewers of The Crown have seen, the monarch’s funeral prep begins almost as soon as he ascends the throne. But with Charles, 75, battling cancer, insiders say the monumental task has become more urgent.

A palace insider said: “The palace is giving the impression that Charles is on the mend, but he’s still very sick.”

“Still, he’s the king, and palace officials are practical enough to know death is a possibility.”

Heir apparent since 1952, Charles waited more than 70 years to wear the crown. At 73, he was the oldest person in British history to accede to the throne.

Just two years later, while undergoing a “corrective procedure” to treat benign prostate enlargement, it was announced doctors had found cancer and that the monarch would be pulling back from public life while he underwent treatment.

Recently, he has returned to royal duties, but the insider says the going has been rough.

“He’s making public appearances, but they’re for shorter periods of time.”

They added: “He’s often whisked in by helicopter and then whisked out. After an engagement, he needs a good rest.”

As previously reported, he was given just two years to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

As for what’s ahead, a state funeral isn’t the only thing on Charles’ mind. A proponent of modernizing — and slimming down — the monarchy, Charles is eyeing a future where fewer and fewer royals are granted access to the balcony at Buckingham Palace during events like Trooping the Colour.

More important, he’s eager to see minor royals cut from the palace payroll.

An insider said: “With Prince Andrew’s sex scandal and Harry and Meghan’s exit, there are fewer working royals and no plans to replace them.”

Heir to the throne, Prince William, is on board with the changes. Tellingly, as the king’s health fails, our insider said: “William has taken on a bigger role, and Charles has drawn him in on much of the decision-making.”

When the time comes, the royals will be ready for a ceremony worthy of a King. Charles’ distinct tastes will no doubt be reflected in his funeral.

