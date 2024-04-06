Kimora Lee Simmons Seemingly Reacts to Daughter Aoki, 21, Dating and Kissing Vittorio Assaf, 65, with Cryptic Post | lovebscott.com

If you missed it, yesterday, PageSix published photos showing Aoki, 21, and Vittorio, 65, kissing in St. Barts, revealing their alleged relationship for the first time.

via: Page Six

Kimora Lee seemingly responded to the PDA photos Page Six exclusively published on Friday of her 21-year-old daughter, Aoki Simmons, sucking face with 65-year-old businessman Vittorio Assaf.

She took to her Instagram Story late Friday to share a video of a mother panda bear furiously gripping onto her cub with her mouth and running to a platform. The mom did not try to be gentle, as she hurriedly flipped her cub over a wooden railing while the cub helplessly dangled through the process.

“On my last nerve right now!” Kimora, 48, wrote over the clip.

Reps for the Baby Phat owner did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Aoki’s father, Russell Simmons, meanwhile, sent her “unconditional love” Saturday when he shared an Instagram Reel of the pair smiling together.

“Throw back from last fathers day nyc …bode bikram yoga express class .. vegan lunch cryotherapy vitamin drip … all around amazing day,” he penned alongside the post. “@aokileesimmons love you always im always waiting for any call any time.”

Aoki, who is one of the five kids Kimora has from three relationships, and Assaf were enjoying a romantic vacation in St. Barts when the photos of them locking lips were snapped.

In addition to kissing, the pair swam in the stunning aqua water together, and the Serafina Restaurant Group co-founder even snapped some thirst traps of his much younger love interest.

The model shared pictures from her Caribbean vacation on her Instagram — but did not include Assaf.