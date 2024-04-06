J. Cole Slammed Online Over Transphobic Lines on New 'Might Delete Later' Track "Pi" | lovebscott.com

J. Cole Slammed Online Over Transphobic Lines on New ‘Might Delete Later’ Track “Pi”

J. Cole’s rap battle with Kendrick Lamar might bring some new heat for the Dreamvillain.

via: Complex

On the project’s track “Pi,” Cole delivered a verse that troubled even some of his own fans, prompting many to call the rapper out for transphobia.

“Is you a demon or is that demeanor for the ‘Gram? Tell us / They plead the fifth, I’m seeing hints of a trans fella,” Cole rapped. “In cancel culture’s vicinity, he’s no killer, trust me / Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a pussy, period.”

As Cole was criticized for the lyrics, others pointed to Lamar’s own complicated history with the trans community, citing his 2022 song “Auntie Diaries” from his fifth album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. In the controversial song, Lamar reflects on accepting his uncle’s transition. “My auntie is a man now,” Lamar repeats throughout the song, where he also uses the F-slur.

