J. Cole Slammed Online Over Transphobic Lines on New 'Might Delete Later' Track "Pi" | lovebscott.com

J. Cole’s rap battle with Kendrick Lamar might bring some new heat for the Dreamvillain.

On the project’s track “Pi,” Cole delivered a verse that troubled even some of his own fans, prompting many to call the rapper out for transphobia.

“Is you a demon or is that demeanor for the ‘Gram? Tell us / They plead the fifth, I’m seeing hints of a trans fella,” Cole rapped. “In cancel culture’s vicinity, he’s no killer, trust me / Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a pussy, period.”

j cole doing transphobia bars makes his whole faux-intellectual thing seem even stupider than it already was — chekov (@notbigracks) April 5, 2024

As Cole was criticized for the lyrics, others pointed to Lamar’s own complicated history with the trans community, citing his 2022 song “Auntie Diaries” from his fifth album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. In the controversial song, Lamar reflects on accepting his uncle’s transition. “My auntie is a man now,” Lamar repeats throughout the song, where he also uses the F-slur.

wdym j cole and kendrick going transphobia for transphobia — certified jesus freak (merc) (@jesusfreak8888) April 5, 2024

More transphobia by popular music artists, what the fuck is this, J Cole???? https://t.co/4RiHXftD6n — dominick ????? (@transguyenergy) April 5, 2024

between j cole being transphobic on this album, kendrick screaming the f slur on his last album, and drake just existing let’s just dead male rap right there pic.twitter.com/jwlXb56rv3 — jai³³³ ? is walking (@NOTMYJAI) April 5, 2024

kendrick making an entire song about coming to accept trans people vs. j cole doing this. really shows a difference between them in terms of how in touch they are with social issues. cole cares more about being seeing as the savior of hip hop than actually making a difference https://t.co/YbC5yqPxvI — nok (@nokamnesia) April 5, 2024