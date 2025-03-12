Kim Zolciak’s New Mystery Boyfriend Is an ‘Average Joe,’ Source Says as Reality Star Confirms She’s Moved on from Kroy Biermann

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Kim Zolciak is ready for a relationship reboot … ’cause even though she’s still knee-deep in a messy divorce with Kroy Biermann, she’s telling us she’s already moved on.

The reality star, 46, is dating a mystery man as she continues to battle with Biermann in their contentious divorce. A source tells PEOPLE Kim’s new beau is just an “average Joe” who she met on Instagram.

In an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, March 12, Kim confirmed the news, saying that she is only seeing “one person” — and he doesn’t work in the entertainment industry.

She also revealed that the unnamed man is “age appropriate,” and when asked if he’s a former athlete, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum declared: “F— no!”

“I’m just dating,” she explained, taking a dig at her ex: “I wasn’t doing what Kroy was doing. I was at the house with the kids. So, now I’m out.”

“I’m just happy,” Kim added. “I have my kids, I’m in my new house, I’m working.”

Since moving out of the home she and Kroy, 39, shared during their 12-year marriage (which they sold for less than half the asking price in January amid financial troubles), Kim told the outlet that her kids are “happier.”

“I try to make it joyful,” she said of being a single mom to their six children. “We do fun things.”

Kim met Kroy while she was filming RHOA in 2010, and in May 2011, they welcomed their first child together, Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr. In October 2011, the couple got engaged, and they tied the knot a month later.

Soon after, they received their own reality series on Bravo called Don’t Be Tardy, which chronicled their family’s daily lives from 2012 until 2020. The show documented the birth of their other three kids: son Kash and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.

The Bravolebrity also has two older daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana, whom Kroy legally adopted in 2013.

The pair first filed for divorce in May 2023, just three months after news broke that they were facing financial problems, including the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion and reports that they owe the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

In July that same year, they briefly reconciled before the former NFL linebacker filed for divorce for a second time that August. Ever since, Kim and Kroy have gone back and forth, making accusations against one another in the messy proceedings.

In December, Kim told TMZ that Kroy was to blame for escalating their problems, claiming that “there’s a track record of Kroy being the problem.”

“Nobody has any idea what I’ve dealt with the last two and half, three years of my life,” she said. “I’m trying to take the high road.”

“I’m a normal, rational person that doesn’t see the need for any of this control and chaos,” she added, calling Kroy “too controlling.”

PEOPLE reached out to a rep for Kroy at the time, but did not receive a response.

