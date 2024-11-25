Kim Zolciak Selling Christmas Trees Amid Financial Woes

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Kim Zolciak is selling a number of fake Christmas trees amid her ongoing financial troubles.

On Sunday, November 24, the 46-year-old reality TV star made use of Instagram Stories to show the decorations for the holiday that she is selling. She reshared a series of photos that she originally posted using her other Instagram account, @kimzbcloset.

One picture captured a Christmas tree that was covered with red as well as gold decorations and placed in a living room. Over the snap, she wrote, “THIS TREE IS FOR SALE: PICK UP ONLY 14FT BY 7FT $2500 DM ME.”

Another photo showed a “beach-themed” Christmas tree that had blue-and-white decorations all over it. She explained that the tree is 8 feet tall. She went on to say that she is selling it for $1750, cheaper than the red one.

The other snap, in the meantime, saw a big Christmas tree with red-and-silver decorations. She penned over the picture, “3 separate trees with 60 plus ft of matching garland.” She continued, “Trees are 6 ft 8.5 ft 12 ft $4500 Pick up only,” adding, “DM ME.”

The Stories came a few days after it was revealed that Kim and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann have scheduled an auction for their marital home in Milton, Georgia. The sale is intended to repay Truist Bank after the couple defaulted on their $1.56M loan taken out in 2012.

The sprawling estate, which has seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, is valued at $5.5M by residential appraiser Alan Daniel. It was initially listed on the market for $6M in 2023 but has since been reduced to $3.95M.

Despite the property’s financial burden, a source familiar with the property claims that it is worth significantly more than its current asking price. The home is said to have been appraised for $5.5M.

via: AceShowbiz