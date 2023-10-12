Kim Zolciak Plays Coy About ‘Nice Guy’ Chet Hanks Amid Romance Rumors

Kim Zolciak played coy about her rumored romance with Chet Hanks.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum was spotted at LAX on Wednesday following a trip to Cabo, Mexico, with her daughter Brielle Biermann when a paparazzo asked her about the hearsay surrounding her “Surreal Life” co-star.

Upon hearing Hanks’ name, Zolciak smiled and shared that he is “a nice guy” in the video obtained by the Daily Mail.

When pressured to give a little more insight into her personal life, the former Bravolebrity, 45, admitted she “can’t imagine dating again” in light of her brutal, ongoing divorce battle from Kroy Biermann.

Brielle, 26, appeared displeased over the whole exchange as she told the cameraman, “We don’t know him,” referring to 33-year-old Hanks, before adding, “Kim and Kroy ’til the end.”

Multiple sources on the set of “The Surreal Life” in Colombia told TMZ last week that Zolciak and Hanks “were acting flirty toward each other.”

The pair were said to have “really hit things off” while filming Season 8 of the reality series, though it’s unknown whether Zolciak and the “White Boy Summer” rapper, who is the son of Tom Hanks, have connected since leaving South America.

Since she’s returned, the “Don’t Be Tardy” alum has been attempting to have her estranged husband’s divorce petition dismissed, claiming their marriage is still salvageable because they’ve been having sex.

Despite their intimate activities behind closed doors, the former Atlanta Falcons player made it abundantly clear that he wants to get divorced.

A newly unrecognizable Kroy, 38, claimed his estranged wife would prefer to enter bankruptcy and have their $3 million Georgia estate enter foreclosure than get divorced.