Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Child Calls Cops to Their Home After Intense 'Extremely Loud' Fight

Things are still volatile between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, despite the two going on a romantic dinner to celebrate their anniversary just a little over a week ago.

According to a new report, the couple got into an argument that was so bad that one of their four young kids called the cops.

via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ cops got a call to the estranged couple’s Georgia mansion Monday night for a verbal domestic dispute. We’re told in all, 3 officers and a supervisor arrived on the call to try and settle things out with Kim and Kroy.

What’s most disturbing, our law enforcement sources say it was one of the couple’s 4 young kids who called cops — and the fight was “extremely loud.”

Eventually, we’re told, cops were able to calm things down between the two.

It’s not the first, second or even the third time officers have been called to Kim and Kroy’s house while they continue to hammer out their divorce. It was back in August when Kim called cops and accused Kroy of locking her out of their bedroom. She called again late September to tell officers she didn’t feel safe at home.

Fans were surprised to see Kim and Kroy celebrating their wedding anniversary together a couple weeks ago, but things have obviously turned sour once again.

TMZ broke the story — both Kim and Kroy have been ordered by the court to keep their distance at home, he gets the primary bedroom and she gets the basement and nanny suite.

As we reported, both were spotted out separately in Georgia over the weekend without their wedding rings.

At this point, someone needs to go move out and stay with a friend or something. That environment is NOT good for the children.