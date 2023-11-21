Brad Pitt's Son Pax Calls Actor 'World Class A------,' Who Makes His Siblings 'Tremble in Fear'

Brad Pitt’s son called him a “world class a**hole” and “f***ing awful human being” in a scathing Father’s Day post.

via: Radar Online

Pitt’s explosive relationship with his children was exposed in an FBI report detailing the 2016 flight with Angelina Jolie — but now, his son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, is giving fans a first-hand account of what he thinks of his famous father, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rant, posted on Father’s Day 2020, includes a photo of the actor accepting an Oscar in February 2020 for his role in Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.

“Happy Father’s Day to “a world class a——!!” Pax allegedly wrote over the picture. “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

Pax wasn’t done unleashing his alleged opinion about the A-list actor.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” the caption read. “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you’re incapable of doing so.

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f—— awful human being!!!”

An insider told Daily Mail that the post was shared on Pax’s private Instagram account.

“It’s the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual,” the source spilled.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pitt’s reps for comment.

The Fight Club actor and Jolie had a whirlwind romance until she filed for divorce in 2016. The exes share six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, Zahara, 18, and their three biological kids, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the children were not allowed to testify about the domestic violence they allegedly witnessed from their drunken father on the doomsday flight that sparked an FBI investigation.

Jolie was identified as the “Jane Doe” who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed. The explosive documents were made public, revealing the shocking allegations against Pitt.

Jolie’s countersuit alleged he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” before allegedly turning on the children who rushed to their mother’s rescue. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing continued. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

It’s important to note that the FBI closed the case against Pitt after investigating the claims. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse, but nothing came from it. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com this month showed that their private battle is still ranging on in federal court.

Jolie and Pitt are also locked in the war over their $164 million French winery.