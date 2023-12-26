Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Splurge on Christmas Presents for Kids Despite Financial Woes

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann swept their differences under the Christmas tree.

via: Page Six

Kim and Kroy went all out to give their children Christmas presents — despite the estranged couple’s mounting financial woes.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and the former football player put their funds together to make sure their kids “didn’t go without” gifts this year, sources told TMZ Tuesday.

Zolciak and Biermann even managed to put their “heightened drama” behind them for a day to celebrate the holiday as a family at their Georgia home, according to the report.

It is unclear what the pair bought for the four children they share together: Kroy Jr. (aka KJ), 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10.

Zolciak did not share any photos from Christmas Day on Instagram, but Biermann posed with their preteens on his account.

The retired athlete’s snap shows him and his four kids smiling in front of a Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s!! (-2),” he began his caption, referring to Zolciak’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22.

Biermann, 38, noted that he went to church with both of his adopted daughters but “didn’t get a picture” with them.

“I couldn’t be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures.” he continued.

Ariana, for her part, posted videos of herself opening gifts on Christmas morning with her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, in their apartment.

This was the first Christmas that the Zolciak-Biermann family has celebrated since their divorce drama began in May.

Since then, the “Don’t Be Tardy” stars’ relationship woes have continued to play out in the public eye while their money troubles have also made headlines.