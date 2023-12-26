Plies Jokes That He's Tired of Listening to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" [Video]

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Plies decided to spend some time with his mother at her residence.

via: All HipHop

Christmas 2023 has passed which means Mariah Carey’s annual musical takeover will start to wind down. Plies does not appear to be upset that he won’t hear “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as much.

Plies took to social media to share his thoughts about Mariah Carey’s holiday tune. According to the Florida-bred rapper, his mother overplayed “All I Want for Christmas Is You” this winter season.

“I’m at my m############ momma’s house. Do you hear this?” Plies stated in a video posted to his Instagram page. “I’m sick of hearing this m############ song, ma. Alright?”

He also said, “I love m############ Mariah just like everybody else loves her. But there ain’t no g###### way you want me to believe this is the only m############ Christmas song Mariah Carey got.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” lives on Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas album from 1994. That project also hosts other holiday-themed tracks such as “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night” and “Joy To The World.”

In a now-yearly repeat, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” once again broke the all-time global Spotify record for single-day streams. The song racked up 23.7 million streams on December 24 of this year, surpassing the 21.3 million streams it pulled in on Christmas Eve 2022.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” also returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year. Mariah Carey’s classic carol has now ruled over that singles chart for a total of 13 weeks over five consecutive years.