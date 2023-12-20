Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Slash Price on $6M Mansion Following Explosive Fight, Money Woes

Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are now asking for $5.5 million for the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home.

via: Page Six

TMZ was the first to report the news on Tuesday.

The price drop of their home, which was originally valued at $3 million, comes as the estranged couple’s financial troubles continue to grow and their divorce gets messier.

Zolciak — whom Biermann has accused of having “reckless spending habits and a love for online gambling” — was first sued by Target for $2,482.24 in unpaid credit card bills.

Saks/Capital One also filed a lawsuit against the Bravolebbrity for more than $150,000 in unpaid credit card fees.

As for the former Atlanta Falcons player, BMW Financial Services sued Biermann for skipping out on payments of his $400,000 Rolls Royce. He was also sued by his lawyer over unpaid fees in his contentious divorce from Zolciak.

Due to their mounting debt and split, a judge granted the “Don’t Be Tardy” alumni permission to sell their mansion — which has faced foreclosure twice — to pay off their debt.

Zolciak has also turned to selling her daughter Brielle Biermann’s luxury goods — as well as Kroy’s — to regain some financial ground.

She has also seemingly partnered with Celebrity Buzz to cash in on clicks from their ad-filled website.

Their financial issues were part of the reason why the estranged couple decided to call it quits on their 12-year marriage in August.

Since then, a judge ordered Biermann and the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” to live at separate ends of their home as they accused each other of abuse and battle for custody of their children.