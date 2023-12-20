21 Savage Says It Would Be 'Zesty as Hell' to Discuss Drake Friendship

21 Savage has faced criticism over his response to a question about his friendship with Drake.

via: Complex

21 Savage declined to speak in detail about his friendship with Drake in a recent interview, saying it would be “zesty as hell” to discuss such a thing.

The remark in question, notably, originates from 21’s recent interview with Mankaprr Conteh for Rolling Stone. At one point in their discussion, 21 was asked about his friendship with the 6 God, prompting a brief debate about gender roles.

“I feel like describing male friendships is zesty as hell,” 21 said in the interview. Here, Conteh reveals she pointed out to 21 that “unneeded parameters” had been placed around men when it comes to expressing their feelings.

“It’s needed,” Savage responded. “That’s what separates men from women.” The conversation then turned to 21 elaborating further on position, saying, ultimately, he believes “the man supposed to be one way and the woman supposed to be one way.”

Read the full thing here. As previously reported, 21 also opened up about the fictional nature of his lyrics, a topic that’s seen renewed interest in recent months in connection with Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial. In that case, a judge ruled that lyrics could be used.

As for 21 and Drake, the two have a more-than-proven record of collaborative success over the years. Her Loss, their joint 2022 project, is up for Best Rap Album at next year’s Grammy Awards. The Billboard 200 No. 1 album is joined in that category by Killer Mike’s Michael, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, Nas’ King’s Disease III, and Travis Scott’s Utopia.

Earlier this year, the two embarked on their It’s All a Blur Tour together. The trek spurred numerous headlines, including for its set design and its series of surprise guests.