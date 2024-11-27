Home > NEWS

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Seemingly Moving Out Ahead of Home Auction [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 14 hours ago

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann appear to be saying farewell to their family home in Georgia.

In a video obtained by TMZ, an Atlanta Peach Movers truck was parked in the driveway of battling Biermanns’ seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom house while an even larger Penske truck was parked outside the gate.

Zolciak and Kroy will also celebrate their final Thanksgiving at the lake-side mansion with 27-year-old daughter Brielle Karenna Biermann – who’s now based in Atlanta – and 12-year-old son Kash Kade Biermann.

On November 18, the on/off divorcing couple slashed the price of their single-family residence another $300K on Zillow, bringing it down to $3.65M, ahead of the foreclosure auction looming on December 3.

It’s a good thing Kim and Kroy will soon live apart as the Milton Police Department have been called several times to break up their fights, as recent as November 18 while she moved some of her belongings out of the house.

Originally built in 2013, the Milton manor – sitting on 1.78 acres and measuring 15,694 square feet – was valued at $5.5M by residential appraiser Alan Daniel and it was first put on the real estate market by Jenny Doyle for $6M in 2023.

The Biermanns’ brick-and-stone estate features a heated pool/spa, in-ground trampoline, gourmet chef’s kitchen, entertaining space, 500-bottle climate controlled walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater, two-story walk-in closet, two-station salon, gym with private massage room, and six-car garage.

‘He has not paid a bill in that house. He’s paid two electric bills in the last 18 months,’ the Surreal Life star vented to TMZ in September.

‘Not a cable, a water, a phone – nothing. Nothing. That man has not paid a bill in that house. Brielle has helped more than Kroy has [financially].’

via: Daily Mail

