Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Finally Sell Georgia Mansion for $2.75M

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann can finally shut the door on their Georgia mansion saga — it’s officially sold, more than a year after it hit the market.

The Milton mansion, originally listed for $6 million amid their messy 2023 divorce, finally found a buyer for $2.75 million last month … after what felt like an eternity of price cuts and auction threats.

They may not have gotten their asking price, but since they bought the mansion for under $900K in 2012, they still made a profit — and that’s a win considering their ongoing financial situation.

Another silver lining for Kim and Kroy is that they managed to find a buyer just in time — because the mansion was on the brink of going to auction in December, but it never happened.

As we’ve reported, the pair had managed to delay foreclosure on the estate multiple times.

The sale puts an end to the ever-increasing drama in the bitter relationship over the house — many times including in December, police were called to the residence to deal with a dispute over personal property. The couple both accused each other of stealing. Police body cam video captured the scene, as Kroy blocked a moving truck with his own vehicle.

As we reported … Kim and Kroy are now living in their own homes.

The 15,000-square-foot mansion comes with a massive pool, a chef’s kitchen, a game room, and plenty of other high-end perks.

In February 2023, the home was set for public auction after former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in October 2012. However, a few days later that the estranged couple took “action to clear this up.”

The former NFL linebacker, 39, claimed Zolciak’s “frivolous spending” left them with just one remaining asset — their shared marital home. Per the documents, the property has been nearly foreclosed on “at least two times” before.

He also alleged that his ex’s “complete disregard ” of their “financial situation will have devastating consequences” for them and their children.

The exes share Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., 13, Kash Kade, 12, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 11. Zolciak also has two older daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 23, whom Biermann legally adopted.