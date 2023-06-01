Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy ‘Totally Hate Each Other’ as They Live Under Same Roof During Bitter Divorce: Sources

It’s only getting worst.

Kim Zolciak and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann are currently living in the same Georgia home as they battle it out in court over child support and custody of their kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, “Kim and Kroy totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight.” Another insider said the two are actively avoiding each other while inside the pad.

As we first reported, Kroy asked the court to kick Kim out of the home they shared during the marriage — the same property the couple narrowly avoided losing to foreclosure last year.

Kroy said Kim should leave immediately and not be allowed to return.

As we previously reported, the couple filed dueling divorce petitions on March 5 after 12 years of marriage. Both are asking the court to award them child support for their 4 minor kids: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane.

In addition, Kroy demanded primary custody of the children. He accused Kim of causing them financial ruin with her online gambling.

He pleaded with the court to force Kim to submit to a psychological evaluation.

Kroy accused Kim of “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.”

He said, “This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”

Kroy claimed to be concerned for their children’s safety and well-being. He wants Kim to be evaluated to determine if she has any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, ADD or anything else.

The move came days after Kim demanded Kroy submit to a drug test. She claimed to have witnessed him smoking marijuana.

Kim wrote that she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”

A judge has yet to rule on either motion.