‘80s Pop Star Tiffany ‘Extremely Lucky’ to be Alive After Car Collision

Tiffany, the famed ’80s pop star, is counting her blessings after a truck tire collided with her vehicle during a scary incident on the highway.

via: New York Post

A rep for ’80s teen pop sensation Tiffany tells The Post she was driving on Interstate 65 in Nashville last week when a tire from a truck rolled across the highway, collided with her car, and got stuck under the driver’s side.

“I’m extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened,” Tiffany, 51, told The Post in a statement Wednesday.

It’s unclear if Tiffany — whose full name is Tiffany Darwish — sought medical attention.

Her car is in rough shape, though. Her rep says the transmission is torn apart, there is front damage, and the side paneling was “ripped completely off.”

The Post has contacted the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for comment.

Tiffany released her debut album, “Tiffany,” in 1987, which includes her Billboard Chart topping cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

The song was originally released by Tommy James and the Shondells 20 years prior.

She released her 11th studio album, “Shadows,” in November and will complete another run of the “Shadows” tour in the fall.

According to her very active Instagram, Tiffany also has a YouTube series called “The Album Diaries.”

She explores how her real-life experiences influenced her albums.

In November 2021, Tiffany was caught on video cussing out concertgoers during an ear-splitting, off-key performance in Florida.

Tiffany’s rep told TMZ at the time that the singer “had lost her voice and got frustrated with her performance,” adding that she “struggled to hit several notes during the gig, so it’s possible the fans were heckling.”

She later addressed fans herself on Instagram, explaining that she had a “panic attack” on stage.