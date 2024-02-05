Kim Zolciak Claims Kroy Biermann Is Leaking Divorce Info to Press, Files for Confidentiality Order | lovebscott.com

Kim Zolciak is claiming that Kroy Biermann is leaking divorce info to the press and has filed for a confidentiality order.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 45, asked the court to issue a protective order that would redact certain names and financial records in the docs she’s submitted in the estranged couple’s ongoing divorce case, per the outlet.

Zolciak noted in the docs that there is a substantial amount of public interest in their split and wants to protect herself as media outlets continue to cover developments in her divorce from Biermann, 38.

According to TMZ, the ex-Bravo star said that embarrassing info has already made its way into the public sphere — though she does not specify what exactly — and claimed that the retired NFL player is to blame.

Per the docs, Zolciak previously pleaded with Biermann to agree to a confidentiality order but hasn’t been successful. Because of the former athletes objections, she alleges that he is feeding unsavory stories to reporters.

She’s now asking a judge to step in with a court-ordered mandate that would prevent more sensitive information from getting out. An official ruling has yet to be made.

Last month, the “Tardy for the Party” singer accused Biermann of stealing her jewelry and handbags — as seen in bodycam footage released by TMZ.

Zolciak went to the police station earlier this month with an unidentified female friend to accuse the father of her six kids of the theft.

“I’ve asked for them back and he won’t give them back,” she claimed in the video, further alleging that Biermann put the pricey items into a safe in their master bedroom which she was unable to access.

Throughout it all, the pair has faced a litany of financial setbacks. They were recently forced to slash $1 million from their Georgia mansion in an attempt to sell it’s foreclosed.

Biermann has also previously blamed the mounting money woes on Zolciak, accusing her of being a gambling addict who lost $1.5 million throughout their 12-year marriage.

Both parties filed for divorce and May 2023 before a brief reconciliation. Biermann filed again that August, though a source told Page Six in January that they are nowhere near finalizing it.

Confidentiality is the best thing they can do at this point — we’re tired of hearing about it.