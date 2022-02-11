Kim Richards: Andy Cohen Called Me to Ask About ‘RHOBH’ Return [Video]

What’s old could be new again.

via: Page Six

Kim Richards claimed Andy Cohen recently called her to ask about returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” to join her sisters, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

“I did have a phone call. Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions,” Kim, 57, teased on Instagram Live Thursday.

“He said, you know, a lot of people have been asking for me to come back, and he said he thought, ‘I’ll go right to the source,’ so he did. And I do love Andy a lot; he’s great.”

Unfortunately for fans, the former child star didn’t divulge much more than that, explaining that the call had been brief.

“It was time for [Cohen] to put his baby to bed, so he cut the phone call short, but we definitely had it, so let’s see,” Kim teased, referring to the “Watch What Happens Live” host’s 3-year-old son, Ben.

Kim and Kyle, 53, were OG “Housewives” when “RHOBH” premiered in 2010. Kim was a full-time cast member for five seasons before transitioning to a “friend” role and ultimately leaving. She still makes occasional appearances on the show with Kyle, who has remained a main cast member every season.

Meanwhile, Hilton, 62, joined the series as a “friend” in Season 11 and continued her role for the upcoming season, which is still filming. Since then, fans have been begging for all three sisters to appear on the show together.

“Most people manifest love, success, or money. I manifest all three Richards sisters being on RHOBH,” one fan posted on Instagram.

“I hope the rumors about Kim Richards possible return to #RHOBH are true. That would be epic,” another fan tweeted.

“I hope Kim Richards returns to #RHOBH She’s the realest Real Housewife of all,” a second Twitter user chimed in.

I would be interested in a Kim pop up, but that’s all.