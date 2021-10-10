Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Takes Fearless Shots at Kanye, Kris, Sex Tape, OJ Simpson [Video]

Word on the internet is that Kanye West had been “quietly advising” estranged wife Kim Kardashian West ahead of her big Saturday Night Live debut this week. But the biggest influence on her monologue may have been the late Norm Macdonald.

Kim Kardashian came out hot — in hot pink — for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, boldly cracking jokes about how she’s “a Kim — not a Karen,” referencing her infamous sex tape and declaring that her “first black person” was OJ Simpson.

But first, clad in an eye-scorching head-to-toe bodysuit, the 40-year-old self-proclaimed “influencer” admitted: “I’m surprised to see me here, too. I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time. I mean actually I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

Kardashian (she was actually announced as “Kardashian West”) then made it clear that she’s “so much more than just a pretty face — and good hair, and great makeup, and amazing boobs, and a perfect butt,” she quipped in her slightly nasal monotone. “I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeon.”

With a fearless, deadpan delivery that showed a refreshing willingness to roast her own legend, she also sassed: “I’m a Kim — not a Karen … somehow [my mom] just knew. I don’t know how she saw that coming (pause for effect) and not Caitlyn.”

Speaking of her parents, she briefly teased a run for political office before dropping the punchline: “I’m not running for president, we can’t have three failed politicians in one family,” referencing step-parent Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor of California and her estranged hubby Kanye West’s short-lived bid to be president of the US.

Even extended family members took a good-natured ribbing: After praising her ex-husband’s accomplishments (while questioning his personality), she shouted herself out for never being a gold-digger like those Kanye, 44, rapped about in one of his biggest hits.

“Honestly, i’m not even sure how you become one,” she said. “So I asked my mom’s boyfriend, Corey [Gamble].”

The aspiring legal eagle also referenced striving to follow in the footsteps of her late father, legendary lawyer Robert Kardashian.

She thanked him for “opening up my eyes to racial injustice.” After all, she said, “It’s because of him I met my first black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark on who it was? OJ does leave a mark — or several, or none at all. I still don’t know.”

After taking jabs at her family, she took a shot at NBC’s iconic sketch comedy institution itself. “I’m so used to my 360 million followers watching my every move,” she said, sweetly. “How many watch SNL? Like, 10 million? Tonight is a chill intimate night for me.”

And just like that her much-hyped hosting stint was underway.

Early skits included an Aladdin-themed bit with Pete Davidson and a star-studded riff on “The Bachelorette,” featuring movie stars John Cena, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer, Chace Crawford (“The Boys”), Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”), NBA baller Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets and real-life bachelor Tyler Cameron.

The sex-tape survivor, reality TV icon and SKIMS shape wear maven reportedly logged up-to-20-hour days in rehearsal for her high-profile sketch comedy debut. Call times for run-throughs can start at 5 or 6 a.m. and run through 3 a..m., a show insider confirmed to The Post.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is said to have reached out to a team of experts for advice during her prep period: Schumer, 40, Dave Chappelle, 48, Ellen DeGeneres, 63, and James Corden, 43, are just a few of the live performance vets who are rumored to have provided an A-list assist.

Oh, and her estranged hubby Kanye West — who’s appeared as an “SNL” musical guest multiple times and was spotted at her hotel Saturday morning — is also rumored to have provided some helpful tips.

In pre-show promos to hype her appearance, Kardashian joked that it would be “so easy.” The clips featured Kardashian with cast member Cecily Strong, 37, and this week’s musical guest, Halsey, 27. (The latter went on to perform with a surprise on-air accompanist: Legendary, now-fired Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, 72.)

“So Kim, are you nervous about doing sketch comedy?” Strong asks. “Why? I don’t have to write sketches, do I?” Kardashian coolly responds, before Strong says she will not be required to do so. Halsey then chimes in to she reveal she won’t even need to memorize any lines, because they’ll all be written on cue cards.

“And no one else will look as good as me, will they?” Kardashian asks, to which Strong and Halsey insist in unison: “Absolutely not!”

“Then this is so easy!” the woman of the hour-and-and-a-half says with a shrug.

Sure, social media pundits — and Debra Messing — talked plenty of smack. But it turns out the joke was on them: Sure, she’s no top-flight comedian. But Kardashian didn’t break a sweat while executing, instead of shirking, every aspect of the “SNL” hosting gig.

Not bad Kimberly.