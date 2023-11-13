Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce from Lukas Gage

It’s the end of the road for Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s whirlwind marriage.

via: US Weekly

Appleton, 40, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, November 13. The publication also reported that this was “not an easy decision” for Appleton, but it was “the best decision for himself moving forward.”

The date of separation was listed as Friday, November 10, just one day after Gage and Appleton’s wedding was featured in the new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered via Hulu on Thursday.

It was a relationship that moved super fast, going public with their relationship in February during a trip to Mexico, and engaged only a few weeks before their Vegas wedding.