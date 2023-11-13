Not So Fast: 'The Simpsons' Producer Assures Fans Homer Won’t Stop Choking Bart

Bart Simpson has not escaped cartoon discipline by choking at the hands of his papa, despite Homer Simpson’s words to the contrary.

According to James L. Brooks, founder of the production company behind the classic animated sitcom (Gracie Films) and an executive producer on the series, Bart will “continue to be loved by his father in a specific way.”

Brooks spoke with Eric Andersson and Dory Jackson for People over the weekend about the recent Simpsons episode “McMansion & Wife,” which included a joke from Homer about how “strangling the boy has paid off” when it comes to the strength of his grip. In the episode, Homer further joked that he “[doesn’t] do that anymore” because “times have changed.”

Reactions to the moment were quick, with many positing it as some sort of confirmation that the familiar sequences would no longer be included in the show. Notably, the most recent instance of Bart and Homer rolling out their choking bit occurred during the show’s 31st season.

“Don’t think for a second we’re changing anything,” Brooks told People for a piece published Sunday. “Nothing’s getting tamed. Nothing, nothing, nothing. He’ll continue to be strangled—[if] you want to use that awful term for it.”

As fans know, the clickbaitiness of it all was previously addressed in an animation shared to social media.

Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart. pic.twitter.com/Yh6koeqTQS — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) November 9, 2023

The Simpsons is currently in the middle of its 35th season on Fox following its double renewal at the top of the year. The most recent episode, Sunday’s Mike Scully-penned “Iron Marge,” featured a guest appearance from Megan Mullally. Next up is the timely “It’s a Blunderful Life,” which debuts at the end of this week.

Sunday on @FOXTV! Based on thoughtless gift my brother Neil & I bought our mother when we were kids at Bradlees Dept Store in W. Springfield, MA (same store where I got caught shoplifting that was basis for Marge Be Not Proud). I was a shitty kid. Thx @mattselman & @CarolynOmine! https://t.co/DduCTwIWBl — Mike Scully (@scullymike) November 12, 2023