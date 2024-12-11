Home > NEWS

Kim Kardashian ‘Has Started Dating Someone New’ But is Trying to Keep it Private

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Kim Kardashian is “dating someone new” months after her fling with Odell Beckham Jr.

The 44-year-old reality star – who fans are begging to work with CEO shooter suspect Luigi Mangione – is currently being courted in a low-key way according to UsWeekly on Wednesday.

A source for the weekly told the publication that Kim ‘has started dating someone new’ and is ‘keeping it very under wraps.’

Kim is no stranger to a high profile romance as her dating history includes the aforementioned Odell, Pete Davidson, and a marriage to Kanye West, however, it is claimed that she may be doing something different this time around.

The insider said: ‘ She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous.

It has been said that since her most recent split, her main focus was not on dating but on her mogul and acting careers along with parenting.

via: Daily Mail

The Skims founder’s new romance comes eight months after her fling with Beckham Jr. “fizzled out.”

In September 2023, a source revealed to People that the “Kardashians” star and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 32, had “been hanging out casually” in group settings.

However, they wanted to keep things low-key for the sake of their respective kids. Beckham Jr. shares son Zynd, 2, with model Lauren Wood, while Kardashian shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West.

Although the two never showed any PDA or were photographed on dates, they attended the same parties throughout their fling. She even showed up at his birthday party in November 2023.

Most notably, the duo was seen at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas in February 2024. They were also photographed spending time together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party the following month.

However, by April, a source told People they had gone their separate ways.

via: Page Six

