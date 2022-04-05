Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Very Happy' with Pete Davidson: 'It's Such a Good Feeling Just to Be at Peace'

Kim Kardashian has found “peace” with Pete Davidson.

via Page Six:

In a sneak peek from an ABC News special with “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts, the reality star gushed over her relationship with the “Saturday Night Live” comedian.

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian, 41, explained.

“Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

“He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time,” Khloé shared, while Jenner described him as “great” and “a really nice guy.”

Of course, dating in the public eye hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Kim and Davidson. The two endured various threats and several social media tirades from the reality star’s estranged ex-husband Kanye West, 44.As Page Six previously reported, Kim pleaded with West via private text messages (which he shared in since-deleted Instagram posts) to stop the public attacks out of serious concern for Davidson’s safety.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the KKW Beauty mogul allegedly wrote. “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”

Kim filed for divorce from the billionaire rapper in February 2021. The former couple, who said “I do” in 2014, share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Listen — it doesn’t matter how much money or fame you have. If you don’t have peace, you have nothing.