Kim Kardashian Says She Hired a Male Nanny to Give Her Son Saint a Male Influence

Kim Kardashian wants to make sure her kids have the best influences in their lives.

via: Complex

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian said that she hired a male nanny to spend time with her seven-year-old child Saint.

“It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot,” admitted Kardashian, per People. “My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can’t happen like that.”

The 42-year-old mother of four described her household and family as “very female-dominated,” which inspired her to hire a male nanny, which she called a “manny.”

“I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that,” she continued. Initially, she was hesitant to tell ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she also shares 10-year-old North, five-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm. However, when she introduced him to the nanny, it went better than she expected.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’—because he handed him the ball really easily or something—he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, okay. That’s great!'”

In recently leaked text messages Ye sent to Elon Musk, the multi-hyphenate accused the Tesla CEO of not helping him in his quest to spend more time with his children. “You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me,” he wrote. “And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in early 2021, but they only finalized it by November 2022. They agreed on joint custody with “equal access” to their four kids. Additionally, Ye agreed to send her $200,000 per month in child support and pay 50 percent of their educational and security expenses.