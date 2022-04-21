Kim Kardashian Reveals the Kanye West Divorce Joke She Cut from 'SNL' Sketch: 'So Sensitive for Him'

Kim Kardashian took jabs at everyone during her ‘SNL’ hosting gig, but she admittedly went easy on ex-husband Kanye West and cut a joke to spare his feelings.

via People:

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim continued to prepare for her SNL hosting gig, including writing her monologue and rehearsing sketches with the cast. And while she said most of her family was game to be joked about during the show, there were a few punchlines that were left on the cutting room floor.

One joke she specifically asked to be cut was about her split from ex-husband Kanye West. The zinger was set to be featured in the “People’s Kourt” sketch and had SNL star Chris Redd as West asking Kim to be his lawyer in their divorce.

Since Kim was already set to make a joke about their split during the monologue, she worried that anything else would come off as hurtful.

“The divorce is so sensitive for him,” Kim said. “I’m already saying that part in the monologue, I don’t want to like… maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, ‘Hey! This is super sensitive to him.'”

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. Along with Saint, the former couple share kids North, 8, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

In a confessional interview, Kim admitted that she was “afraid of hurting people’s feelings.” “It doesn’t mean that because we didn’t work out that we don’t have a great love and respect for each other,” she added of her relationship with West.

In her opening monologue, Kim made one lighthearted jab about their split. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America,” she said. “A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality.”

But while practicing her monologue earlier in the episode, she read a draft to comedian Amy Schumer that included a joke about her sister, Khloé Kardashian, that ultimately got cut.

“Oh, Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces,” Kim said, referencing Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson’s past cheating scandals.

When it comes to Kanye, Kim has always been a class act.