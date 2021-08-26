Kim Kardashian Reportedly Won’t Be Removing ‘West’ From Her Name

Kanye West might be changing his name, but Kim Kardashian West is not.

According to a new report, sources close to Kim say that she’ll be keeping ‘West’ as her last name for the sake of their four children — North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

The report comes after another report suggesting Kanye West has filed documents to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just ‘Ye.

Kim is said to be supportive of Kanye’s decision since everyone in his circle calls him ‘Ye and that he’ll forever be known as Kanye West.

We wonder if Kanye’s decision to change his name has anything to do with Kim deciding not to change hers. It’s almost like he’s giving it away.