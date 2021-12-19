Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoy 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Date Night in Staten Island

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still…hanging out.

According to reports, the two enjoyed a viewing of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in Staten Island — Pete’s hometown — over the weekend.

via People:

Scott Disick also joined the duo on the outing, which came about following Davidson’s impromptu night off from Saturday Night Live, which downsized its cast and crew — and cancelled its live audience and musical guest — amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, specifically the new Omicron variant.

For the night out, Kardashian West kept it cool and casual in dark tones, while Davidson sported a light green, patterned jacket and a backpack. Disick, 38, meanwhile, was seen wearing a white puffer jacket and a white hooded sweatshirt underneath.

The trio also appeared to dine together that same evening, as seen in a TikTok video shared by user @rosieromao.

In the clip, a group of women can be seen getting excited about Kardashian West, Davidson, and Disick’s arrival at Staten Island restaurant Angelina’s before the celebrities are seen walking into the hot spot.

Kardashian West was first romantically linked to Davidson in October, when the pair was spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

That outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during the SKIMS mogul’s SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Davidson has been “flying back and forth” from New York to Los Angeles to see Kardashian West. “He’s so into her and is always ‘my girl’ this and ‘my girl’ that,” the source said at the time.

“He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce [from Kanye West] — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” the source added. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE that Davidson “hasn’t met her kids yet,” adding: “She still loves the attention. They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more.”

Kardashian West co-parents daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with estranged husband West, 44. She and the rapper married in May 2014, but Kardashian West filed for divorce in February. Since then, the former couple has focused on co-parenting peacefully.

We’re still trying to wrap our heads around this pairing — but we definitely don’t think it’s ‘forever.’