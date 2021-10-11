Kim Kardashian Performs in Pop Group with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang in Unaired 'SNL' Sketch [Video]

Does Kim Kardashian have a future in pop music?

Absolutely not.

However, in an unaired sketch from her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Kim did join cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as the pop musical group Glitter Revolution for a Costco advertising campaign.

via People:

The trio, who coordinated in all-pink outfits, sang and danced to a series of songs inspired by the mega-retailer’s popular merchandise and restaurant. Kardashian West, 40, also got into character with a blonde wig.

“Hey, all you corporate freaks!” Kardashian West said. “Are you ready to have your khakis explode from the back?” Yang, 30, added.

“We’re a three-person bop factory where the smokestacks go,” Bryant, 34, continued, before the three sang in unison, “Whoo, whoo!”

“We are Glitter Revolution,” Yang announced. Kardashian West then chimed in, “And we want to know what the hell is up Costco!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum garnered rave reviews from both viewers and fans on social media following her SNL debut on Saturday.

She roasted her famous family in her monologue, which included playful jabs at her sisters, mom Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble as well as her estranged husband Kanye West.

“One thing I’m really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger,” Kardashian West said. “Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey.”

The reality star, who filed for divorce from West in February, also joked about their split, saying, “When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

“I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth,” she continued. “And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

In another memorable moment, Kardashian West was joined onstage by a host of fellow celebrities for a parody of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Blake Griffin, Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Chace Crawford and real Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron all played suitors in the segment, while Amy Schumer also made a surprise appearance as a producer who Kardashian West’s character ended up falling for.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian was “both nervous and thrilled” about hosting the iconic sketch comedy show.

“It’s a huge deal for her,” the insider said. “She takes the hosting gig very seriously.”

Watch Kim in Glitter Revolution below. ‘Saturday Night Live’ airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.