Kim Kardashian Paying for Security at Kids’ School After Kanye’s Online Attacks

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s seemingly never-ending rant on social media.

via: Page Six

The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported.

Kardashian is paying for the additional security, though to be clear it’s not to protect her progeny from their dad; the “Kardashians” star is concerned that because the Yeezy designer revealed the school’s name, anyone could show up and potentially harm the students.

In early September, the “All of the Lights” rapper said he and Kardashian, 41, had a “good conversation” about their kids’ education.

The “Heartless” rapper proposed his “idea” that the children should change their schooling to three days at their current private school and two days at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif.

“This is co-parenting,” West captioned the screenshot of the text message via Instagram.

However, it appears any headway the former pair had made has come to a screeching halt, as West told Tucker Carlson that he isn’t willing to “compromise” when it comes to education.

“All they do is take all the celebs’ kids and throw them into this same school,” the rapper said about his kids’ current school, claiming that the administration tries to “indoctrinate them.”

“Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”