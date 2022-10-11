Blake Shelton Announces Exit from ‘The Voice’ as New Coaches Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan Join [Photo]

Season 23 of “The Voice” will welcome some new faces and say goodbye to the hit show’s longest-tenured coach.

via: People

On Tuesday, the “God’s Country” singer announced that the next season of the singing competition show will be his last — marking 23 consecutive seasons with the show before his exit.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” the 46-year-old country star wrote in an Instagram post. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

He continued,?”It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Shelton then reflected on the relationships he cultivated on the show — and gave a shoutout to the contestants.

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!?I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

He concluded:?”Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Shelton began coaching season one alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. The Maroon 5 frontman and Shelton coached together up until Levine’s exit on season 16, and various stars have filled the red chairs since including Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Nick Jonas and more. Throughout his time on the show, Team Shelton earned eight wins in total.

Aside from Shelton’s exit, The Voice also announced who would be coaching beside him for season 23. Kelly Clarkson will mark her return after leaving season 21, while Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will make their debut as coaches on the series.

The stars teased the announcement earlier in the day by posting a peace sign emoji on their Instagram feeds and tagging each other. With the news out, they each shared their excitement for the new season.

“I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” said the 29-year-old “Sunday Candy” singer. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”