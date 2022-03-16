Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Relationship with Boyfriend Pete Davidson: 'We're So Cute' [Video]

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

via People:

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star, 41, appeared on the Ellen DeGeneresShow and talked about her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson as well as making it official on social media.

“I guess it’s not official until you post,” Kardashian joked to host Ellen DeGeneres.

“I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute.’ But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,’ ” she shared. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is, like I haven’t dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are.”

Kardashian made their romance Instagram official debut on March 11. The mother of four, 41, shared two photos of herself and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28.

Her relationship with Davidson comes amid her ongoing legal battle with ex Kanye West, to whom she filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. West, 44, continues to publicly comment on Kardashian and Pete’s relationship online and in the press. A judge declared Kardashian legally single on March 1.

During the interview, DeGeneres, 64, also told Kardashian “I see a shift in you, an ease to you, a whole different side.”

“It feels good,” the SKIMS mogul responded. “I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s like f— it, just go for it. Find your happiness.’ I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Shortly before that outing, they had shared an onscreen kiss on Saturday Night Live when Kardashian made her hosting debut.

Then in February, Davidson called Kardashian his “girlfriend” for the first time in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams.

Kardashian recently opened up in an interview with Variety, telling the outlet that she plans to take viewers into how she and Davidson first met and the details about their relationship on her family’s upcoming series, The Kardashians, which premieres on April 14 on Hulu.

