Kim Kardashian Helps Daughter North Transform into Dad Kanye West with Special-Effects Makeup [Video]

North West has been garnering a lot of attention with TikToks on her joint account with her mom Kim Kardashian.

via: People

In the latest post to her joint TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian, 9½-year-old North is the spitting image of her dad Kanye West, thanks to some special-effects makeup.

The video, posted Thursday, showed the mother and daughter lip-syncing to a sped-up version of the 45-year-old rapper’s 2013 song “Bound 2.”

North — whom fans have pointed out for years bears a resemblance to the musician — channeled her father even further by pulling her hair back in a black knit cap. She also wore a hoodie and sported her father’s signature goatee he rocked a decade ago.

For her part, Kardashian, 42, wore her signature wraparound chrome sunglasses, a black tank and leather pants. The words “Bound Baby” appeared at the bottom of the screen.

As the song played, the mother of four casually draped her arm around her oldest child for an apparent homage to the role she played in the song’s music video, in which she co-starred.

Kardashian and North love to dress up and creatively express themselves, recently uploading several Christmas-themed videos to their channel.

Yet North’s social-media activity has been challenged in the past by her father, who has spoken out about her access to the platform.

“My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” he said in an interview last year, and then took the issue to Instagram, where he asked his followers to weigh in about the screen time.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” West, wrote on Instagram, along with a screenshot of North’s TikTok.

Kardashian responded in kind with a comment of her own on Instagram last year, and has said she places limits on North’s usage of the app.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the reality star said at the time of their account, which launched in November 2021.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian added.

