Kim Kardashian Calls for Incarcerated Firefighters to Receive Higher Pay Amid LA Fires: ‘They Get Paid Almost Nothing’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Kim Kardashian is using her massive platform to bring attention to a relatively unknown and overlooked group of firefighters battling the devastating Los Angeles fires.

“On all 5 fires in Los Angeles, there are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories late Saturday night.

“They are on the Palisades fire and Eaton fire in Pasadena working 24 hour shifts. They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes.”

The “Kardashians” star said the incarcerated firefighters are being paid $1 an hour to “risk their lives” and that pay has been the same since 1984.

“It has never been raised with inflation. It’s never been raised when fires got worse and many died,” she wrote.

Kardashian, 44, said there was a recent agreement to raise incarcerated firefighters’ pay to $5 an hour “but it got shot down last minute.”

“I am urging [Newsom] to do what no Governor has done in 4 decades, and raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to a rate [that] honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes,” the mom of four continued.

Kardashian also thanked the firefighters from the Ventura Training Center, which offers formerly incarcerated firefighters additional rehabilitation and job training skills to help them become qualified to apply for entry-level firefighting jobs.

“Due to bills passed by @antirecidivismcoalition, these guys can now get their sentences reduced, expunging the felonies from their records for their fire service,” she wrote.

“And when they come home can get six figure jobs working for the fire departments.”

via: Page Six