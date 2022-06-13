Kim Kardashian Has Apparently Effectively Molded Pete Davidson Into A Great Taker Of Photos For Her To Post On Instagram

Not only has Kim Kardashian given her fans many beautiful details about her personal life, like how she is interested in eating poop or performing some ritual on a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair, but we also get a glimpse into what it’s like to date her. It seems…hard. But Pete Davidson is up for the challenge!

via: Page Six

The Skims founder shared several sexy snaps of herself rocking a tiny black bikini while vacationing with the “Saturday Night Live” alum.

“He passed the content taking boyfriend test,” Kardashian captioned a video of herself taking a dip into the clear blue ocean via her Instagram Story on Monday.

Other videos taken by Davidson, 28, showed Kardashian, 41, showing off her fit physique while frolicking in the sand.

On her feed, Kardashian shared a steamy snap of herself smooching Davidson, who deleted his own Instagram account in February, while they cooled off in the water.

“beach for 2,” she captioned the post, which included several other pics from their romantic getaway, including highlights from their kayaking adventure and boat outing.

Kardashian also seemed to hint at being in love with Davidson, as one of her IG Story posts featured the song “So This is Love” by Ilene Woods and Mike Douglas.

While the reality star rocked a barely-there bathing suit, Davidson looked stylish in Prada sunglasses and black swim trunks.

The couple went Instagram-official in March when Kardashian posted a photo of herself snuggling up with Davidson.

Their social media debut came nearly five months after they started seeing each other.

It marks Kardashian’s first relationship since filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

The exes share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.