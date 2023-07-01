Kim Cattrall Says ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo Is ‘As far’ As She'll Go [Video]

Kim Cattrall says her cameo in the second season of “And Just Like That” will be her absolute-last time playing Samantha Jones.

via Page Six:

The “Sex and the City” alum, who initially refused to star in the rebooted series after her feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, delighted fans with news that she’s stepping into the shoes of the beloved PR guru for a brief cameo.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager on “Today” Friday, Cattrall insinuated that a cameo appearance is “as far” as she’ll go.

“It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon,” Cattrall, 66, said.

When asked what made her change her mind from a definite “no” to starring in the series to finally agreeing to appear in it, Cattrall’s answer was quick and simple.

“That’s as far as I’m gonna go,” she said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha,” she said when asked if this is it for Samantha Jones.

“She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Cattrall recently revealed on “The View” that she made a few demands to make her cameo happen.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, what can we do? and I went, ‘Hmm. Let me get creative,’” Cattrall shared.

“And one of those things was to get [costume designer] Pat Field back, because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it. And we did.”

Field, who was the costume designer for the original “Sex and the City” series as well as the two spinoff movies, agreed to dress Cattrall for her cameo.

The pair, who are good pals, are also working together on her new Netflix series, “Glamorous.”

Samantha’s absence was addressed in the first few episodes of “And Just Like That,” where Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis made it known that Cattrall’s character now lives in London following a falling out with SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw.

If they back up the Brinks truck, we have a feeling Kim would say yes for season 3.