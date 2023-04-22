Kilian Paris And Sir John Are Creating Your New Favorite Night-Out Makeup

Congratulations are in order, famed makeup artist Sir John is announced as Kilian Paris‘s first Makeup Creative Director.

via: Harpers Bazar

If there’s one brand celebrities can’t get enough of, it’s Kilian Paris. With founder Kilian Hennessy at the helm, the fragrance brand embodies a seductive, after-hours vibe that has become a favorite amongst A-listers like Rihanna (her signature scent is said to be the brand’s Don’t Be Shy) and French Montana, who collaborated with Hennessy to create the cognac-inspired fragrance Angels’ Share in 2021. As part of the brand’s makeup expansion, celebrity makeup artist Sir John will join as Kilian Paris’ first Makeup Creative Director.

You likely know Sir John from a number of his celebrity clients, from Beyoncé to Zendaya to Margot Robbie. “Makeup has the ability to immediately put you in a festive mood and uplift the party, just as fragrance,” Sir John says in a release from the brand. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Kilian Hennessy and the Kilian Paris family to share my vision of makeup. I can’t wait to create the most luxurious products to pair with the brand’s amazing perfumes and bring to life the most stunning looks to party all night long.”

What can you expect from the new era of Kilian cosmetics? Up until now, the fragrance brand has had limited makeup offerings, featuring the Le Rouge Parfum lipsticks that come in liquid, matte, and satin finishes and are lightly scented with a few of the Kilian’s signature scents. And Sir John’s first order of business will be revamping the lipsticks. As a master of backstage makeup (thanks to his many years running the makeup at fashion shows and as Beyoncé go-to artist), Sir John knows the art of a good multi-tasking product, which can be seen in the brand’s announcement video where he uses the lipsticks not only on the lip, but on the eyes and cheeks.

While the brand doesn’t go into what the expansion plans look like, we can expect a deeper dive into color cosmetics “essentials” for a night out that go beyond the lips.