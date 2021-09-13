Kid Cudi And Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype By Wearing Skirts At New York Fashion Week [Photos]

Fashion week just passed, and the fits have been trendy and exciting. NBA player Russel Westbrook went viral during fall fashion week for his attire.

via: AceShowbiz

While not walking the runway, both male stars have gained attention with their gender-defying outfits at the fashion event.

Both the rapper and the NBA star rocked blue hair and skirts when attending the NYFW. The hip-hop star sported a floor-length black skirt under a long sleeve Nirvana shirt. He also accessorized with black sunglasses, a necklace, a pink watch and a ring, while sporting blue nail polish.

Russell, meanwhile, wore a cream-colored cardigan paired with a striking kilt, a chain and a pair of black boots. The outfit was designed by Thom Browne. Seemingly proud of his feminine style, the Los Angeles Lakers player posted photos of him sporting the outfit on his Instagram page.

It’s unclear if they were attending the same show, but since their pictures from their appearances over the weekend have surfaced online, they drew mixed responses from social media users. “Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook really just stole the show at the NYFW,” one declared. Another gushed, “Russ and Cudi look damn good, btw.”

“My two biggest role models at NYFW pushing the boundaries & exposing weirdos online who are too insecure w themselves,” a third fan raved over the two stars, adding, “be yourself without fear. if I could pull off the blue hair and the fits I would too.”

“@KidCudi out here in nyfw lookin like a whole god. we don’t deserve it, ohmigosh. you’re the truth,” another said of the rapper. NFL star Deandre Hopkins also chimed in, hailing Russell as “The real influence.”

Another trolled Kid and Russell as saying, “These clothes too big,trim it a lil.” Some others suspected that Kid is a gay, with one remarking, “Dude juss needa come out already.” Meanwhile, others imagined Boosie Badazz’s (Lil Boosie) reaction after seeing the two men’s feminine style. “Boosie running to grab his phone so he can say something homophobic about Russell Westbrook,” one of them claimed.

Let people live.