Nicki Minaj Blasts 'Dumb Ass' Joy-Ann Reid After Calling Attention to Her Vaccine-Related Tweets: 'Thirsty to Down Another Black Woman' [Video]

Joy-Ann Reid is disappointed in Nicki Minaj for pushing an anti-vax narrative to her 22 million followers, and now Nicki Minaj is pissed at Joy-Ann Reid for not bringing attention to ALL of her tweets.

Not long after Nicki revealed she wasn’t getting vaccinated and connected it with a story about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad and his swollen testicles, dozens of news outlets (including many far-right outlets) picked up on Nicki’s narrative — including Joy-Ann’s ‘The Reid Out.’

Speaking directly to Nicki on-air, Joy-Ann expressed her frustrations with Nicki’s irresponsible use of her platform.

“For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that,” Joy-Ann tweeted, along with a clip of the segment.

.@JoyAnnReid responds to @NICKIMINAJ's tweets on the #COVID19 vaccine: "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/nmr85LSmug — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 13, 2021

Nicki responded to Joy-Ann with some not-so-nice words, calling the journalist “thirsty” and a “dumb ass.”

She also accused Joy-Ann of tearing down another Black woman at the request of the white man.

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

? Pls show me where I said I’m “worried about” anything. Yes. I’m glad you guys get to see how the media REALLY works. I’ll have them contacted along with others. ???? https://t.co/NKdJkQpswt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Why would they bother to read when the lie is so juicy & provocative & got her dumb ass on tv. They got someone with black skin for a reason. They always use us against us. https://t.co/Cdr6YaYYQo — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

They’re being paid to do it. https://t.co/imxCetmpxe — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

While ignoring the fact that she tied her reason for not getting vaccinated to a more-than-likely untrue story about some random man’s swollen testicles, Nicki pointed out that Joy-Ann ignored her many follow-up tweets that came amid pushback from her initial statements.

Tomiana purposely chose to ignore these tweets & others. I wonder why pic.twitter.com/TRY7ti2nlc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

3 lies in a row from huge news platforms. I cited my young child as why I didn’t want to travel. But notice how NONE of them mentioned that? Ask yourself why that was. pic.twitter.com/vQjorbKCCO — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021