Kid Cudi Refused To Watch “Get Out” After Being Passed Up For The Lead Role

Kid Cudi has admitted that he was “so salty” about missing out on starring in Get Out that he couldn’t bring himself to watch the movie for an entire year.

via: HotNewHipHop

During a recent Q&A with some fans on Twitter, he revealed yet another time he let something personal get in the way. Cudi has dipped his toes into acting a number of times before. Last year he wrote, composed, and served as a voice actor for Entergalactic an animated Netflix special. He’s also made plenty of on-camera appearances. One of the most notable is his time as Ariana Grande’s boyfriend in another Netflix product Don’t Look Up. He also appeared on the hit HBO show Westworld. During his Q&B thought, he told fans about another role he could have stepped into.

That role is the lead in Jordan Peele’s modern classic 2017 film Get Out. A fan asked Cudi “What’s one film role that you wished you were cast in,” and the rapper had a good answer. “I wish I got Get Out. I auditioned and Jordan was impressed and I thought I ate that sh*t up,” he explains. Not getting the role must have stung, because he didn’t see the film for over a year after it came out. “I was so salty i didnt get it that I didnt even go see it in the theater when it was poppin. I watched it a year later at home pissed about that,” he explained.

Check out his full statement below.

I wish I got Get Out. I auditioned and Jordan was impressed and I thought I ate that shit up. I was so salty i didnt get it that I didnt even go see it in the theater when it was poppin. I watched it a year later at home ?? pissed about that. I was sick haha but to be real,… https://t.co/WZZMqTUMAZ — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 9, 2023

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like Cudi’s grudge lasted too long and he ends his tweet giving credit to the film the way it ultimately ended up. “I was sick haha but to be real, Daniel was the best choice hes a master and did a phenominal job,” he ended his statement.

Cudi has shifted his focus back to music this year. Even though his album INSANO was delayed from its originally announced date, he did drop two new singles. “ILL WHAT I BLEED” and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS” hit streaming last week shortly after the announcement of the project’s delay.