Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Having a Boy



Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a son via surrogate, multiple sources have confirmed.

via Page Six:

“Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” a source tells us exclusively.

The exes — who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True — made headlines Wednesday when news of their expanding family broke.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the “Kardashians” star’s rep told us.

We wonder what his name will be.