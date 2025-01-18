Khloé Kardashian Reunites with Ex Lamar Odom in Kardashians Trailer: ‘This Is Insane’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 12 minutes ago

“That was the love of her life,” Kris Jenner says while breaking down in tears in the trailer for Season 6 of the Hulu series. “I am devastated for my child.”

The Kardashians-Jenner family is shocked by the return of someone special from Khloé Kardashian’s past, as shown in the trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

The Season 6 trailer for the Hulu series, which dropped on Friday, teases a reunion between Khloé and her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“Honestly, I think timing is everything,” Khloé, 40, tells the camera at one point in the clip.

The video cuts to Khloé revealing to her sister, Kim Kardashian, and mom, Kris Jenner, that she recently met up with someone.

“You guys are never going to believe who I met with,” Khloé says, to which Kim asks, “Who?”

A man’s sneaker is shown as a person gets out of a car, before Kim exclaims in a confessional, “This is insane!”

Lamar then appears, stepping through a door to a house, with the NBA star holding a bouquet of red roses.

Kris gets emotional as she seemingly reacts to the reunion in a confessional, breaking down in tears.

“That was the love of her life,” she says. “I am devastated for my child.”

While the trailer doesn’t show footage of Khloé and Lamar together, the former admits in a voiceover, “I don’t know this person anymore.”

It’s unclear what happens during the former couple’s reunion, but Khloe is seen yelling at her friends and family, saying, “It’s the truth! The truth hurts one time. A lie hurts 7,000 times.”

Lamar and Khloé tied the knot in September 2009 after dating for just one month. Four years later, Khloé filed for divorce until Lamar — who struggled with drug and sex addiction — was left in a comatose state after an accidental overdose at a brothel in Nevada in order to be his legal caretaker.

When the NBA star had fully recovered, the Good American founder refiled in May 2016 and their divorce was finalized seven months later.

Following her divorce, Khloé began dating Tristan Thompson. The former couple — who share daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2 — had an on-again-off-again relationship for several years, before calling it quits for good in 2021.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians trailer teased a season full of family celebrations and shenanigans, the sisters thriving with their business ventures, and of course, some family drama.

At one point in the trailer, Kim revealed that has a new man in her life — but doesn’t share his identity.

“I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys,” she admits to the camera, before joking, “Me not dating and wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

The synopsis for Season 6, per Hulu, reads: “The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.”

Season 6 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on February 6, 2025, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.

via: TooFab