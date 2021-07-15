Khloé Kardashian Has 'No Interest' in Reuniting with Lamar Odom Following Tristan Thompson Spat

Khloé Kardashian is done with Lamar Odom — for good.

According to a source, Khloé has “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband, despite his flirty comments on Instagram.

via E!:

The insider exclusively tells E! News, “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship.”

Lamar played a “huge part” in her life while they were married from 2009 to 2016, and she “will always feel empathetic towards him,” the source acknowledges.

However, “she has completely moved on from that chapter,” the insider explains. “He has tried to reach out and get her attention and Khloe just laughs it off. She has a lot going on and it’s just not her focus.”

Last week, the former NBA star turned heads when he called Khloe a “hottie” on an Instagram photo she posted, which showed herself dripping wet in a skimpy bikini.

Khloe’s most recent ex, Tristan Thompson, fired back with a menacing message, writing, “@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” seemingly referring to Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in 2015.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum now feels that she’s in a “very different place in her life” compared to when she dated Lamar, according to the source. It’s True: She now shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with Tristan, though she broke up with him last month.

“[Khloe] learned a lot from her and Lamar’s relationship and would never go back,” the insider adds.

Lamar is not exactly on the same page, per the source, who suggests there’s bit of unrequited love on his side. The source reveals, “[He] would love to get back with her and it would be a dream if they could give their relationship another shot.”

Yet, Khloe views both his and Tristan’s online behavior as extremely “childish,” per a separate source close to her. She “hates” that her exes were “publicly acting like that.”

Just two months ago, Lamar told Andy Cohen that he and the Good American designer weren’t on speaking terms. As the 41-year-old athlete explained, “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously.”

We hope she keeps this same energy with Tristan.