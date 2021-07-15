Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds’ Wife Files for Divorce Days After Announcing Split

Nicole Edmonds has officially filed for divorce from husband Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds just days after they made the end of their relationship public.

via The Blast:

In Hollywood filing for divorce first is always considered a power move. The fact Babyface let his wife make the first official move speaks volumes to the positive relationship they continue to have following their split.

The legal move was not unexpected, as The Blast previously reported, Babyface and his wife recently ended their marriage after seven years together.

“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family,” Babyface and Nicole said in a statement.

The former couple has one minor daughter together, however it’s unclear if a prenup was signed before marriage. Babyface has one other ex-wife.

They sure are moving swiftly! Hopefully it all ends amicably — for real. The last thing we need is another Dr. Dre/Nicole Young situation.