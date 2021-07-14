Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Wife Nicole Pantenburg Ending Their Marriage After 7 Years: Report

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and wife Nicole Patenburg are calling it quits on their seven-year marriage.

via: People

In a joint statement shared with TMZ Wednesday, the pair announced their split. “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” the now-former couple said.

“We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,” they added, referring to daughter Peyton Nicole, 12. “We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.”

It’s currently unclear when the pair plan to legally separate, as well as what led to the split between Edmonds, 62, and Pantenburg, 48.

A representative for Edmonds did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Grammy award-winning singer and producer began dating the actress back in 2007, and they married seven years later in 2014. At the time, the couple tied the knot in front of a group of celebrity guests including Oprah Winfrey, among others.

Pantenburg is Edmonds’ third wife, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The artist was previously married to his first wife, Denise, and then to his second wife, Tracey Edmonds, who he met in 1990 and wed two years later.

The “Every Time I Close My Eyes” singer and his second wife welcomed two children together — sons Brandon and Dylan — before divorcing 13 years later in 2005.

During a 2015 interview with NPR, Edmonds spoke candidly about Pantenburg when he was asked about love in his life.

“The big love of my life. That’s a hard question because there’s a lot of loves in my life. There’s my wife, Nikki,” he said. “There’s my daughter and my boys.”

“A couple of years ago I lost my mom, and when someone that important leaves this world, it leaves you with this feeling of wanting to grab every moment with those that are around you, and appreciate it,” he said at the time.

Wishing Babyface and Nicole the best, hopefully this isn’t a contentious divorce.