Khloé Kardashian Criticized for Apparent Rittenhouse Comment Amid Astroworld Silence [Photos]

November 22, 2021 8:39 AM PST

Khloe Kardashian is being criticized on Twitter for seemingly commenting on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict amid ongoing controversy stemming from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“Speechless and disgusted!!” Kardashian, 37, tweeted Saturday, a day after Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was previously called “tone-deaf” for posting thirst traps to Instagram following the catastrophic Astroworld festival, which left 10 people dead during a performance by Travis Scott in Houston.

The 30-year-old rapper has been under heavy scrutiny over Astroworld, which was attended by his girlfriend, Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

After the tragedy, Jenner and her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner issued statements about the loss of life – but Khloé remained silent.

In her tweet Saturday, Khloé did not specify what she was referring to, but users took her comment to be about Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

“What are u referring to? The innocent lives that were lost at Travis’s concert, or….????” user Chaotic Beauty wrote.

“There are people that died in travis scott concert . We’re not gonna forget about them. Sorry !! …” @ABrokenDaffodil said in a tweet.

And user MinneappleMom said: “About Astroworld? So are we!”

Previously, Khloe caught backlash for posting a series of sultry pictures to her social media account shortly after the incident in Houston.

