Khalid Calls Out ‘Delusional’ Fans Accusing Him Of Using Sexuality To Promote New Singles

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Khalid is set to unwrap new music.

The artist is being accused of coming out of the closet for a publicity stunt leading to the release of his new songs, the 26-year-old singer has hit back at “delusional” people who spread the wild theories.

On Tuesday, December 3, the “Young Dumb & Broke” hitmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shut down the speculation. “Some of yall are delusional lol and a few of yall are giving me too much credit like I promise yall…… [a skull emoji],” he wrote, before adding, “I would never try that hard to come up with a scheme it ain’t that deep.”

Advertisement

Khalid posted the tweet after he teased his upcoming singles with Chloe Bailey, Normani Kordei and Ayra Starr, which all will be released on the same day. “MIA” featuring Chloe, Khalid’s second duet with Normani titled “Love Lies” and “Make It Up to You” featuring Arya will be dropped on Friday, December 6.

Prior to this, Khalid responded to claims that he was using his sexuality as a publicity stunt, saying, “It’s not my vibe.” He stated that all the music that’s coming out after this was “supposed to happen before all of this.”

Advertisement

Khalid confirmed he’s gay in November after he was outed by his ex-boyfriend Hugo D. Almonte, who claimed that the singer accused him of breaking into his house. “I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me [a black heart emoji] love yall,” he wrote on X last month. He also explained why he never came clean about his sexuality before, saying, “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Hugo claimed “[Khalid] tried to use his power to silence me because I simply ended our relationship” and that he didn’t mean to out the singer. Hugo, however, alleged that “one of your favorite gay R&B singers” had served him pink cocaine and had accused him of breaking into his house, seemingly referencing Khalid.

Following Hugo’s interview, Khalid denied the accusations by his ex. “I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life. I don’t place myself in those scenarios,” he said in a video posted on X and Instagram. “I’ve never paid for sex a day in my life…ever. I’ve never paid anybody to date me. I’ve never paid anybody to be in a relationship with me…ever.”

He also denied publicly accusing anyone of breaking into his house. Khalid said he was “hurt” by Hugo’s claims and slammed social media users who accused him of being “manipulative” after Hugo’s posts.

Advertisement

Hugo later issued a lengthy statement expressing his regret for outing Khalid. The lesser-known musician, however, only faced more criticism after he explained what led him to make those tweets that revealed the R&B star’s sexuality, claiming that he was a victim of “emotional abuse, manipulation, and relentless lies” for years that took a toll on his mental health.

via: AceShowbiz