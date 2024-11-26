Khalid Addresses ‘Triggering’ Allegations By His Ex After Being Outed As Gay [Video]

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Khalid is “hurt” by his ex-boyfriend’s recent allegations against him.

In a video shared to his social media pages Monday, the R&B singer said he was “hurt” by Hugo Almonte’s claims and slammed social media users who accused him of being “manipulative” after Almonte’s posts.

“All of this is definitely frustrating,” Khalid said in Monday’s video. “I’m not gonna run around like I’m unbothered. I never said I was unbothered by anything. This is very bothering. … I had to say something.”

Khalid said he was upset by the comments claiming that he might be an “abuser” in the situation with Almonte. “Seeing the few comments of people painting me as if I’m just some manipulative abuser, it’s just crazy to me regarding the stories of the abuse,” Khalid said in the video. “It’s triggering. It’s triggering because it’s the other way around, and that’s what hurts.”

The video comes after Almonte told Rolling Stone Friday that he intended to “share how [Khalid] tried to use his power to silence me because I simply ended our relationship,” and that he didn’t mean to out the singer. (He did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment Monday.)

On Friday, Almonte claimed that “one of your favorite gay R&B singers” had served him pink cocaine and had accused him of breaking into his house, seemingly referencing Khalid.

In his video on Monday, Khalid said he had “never done cocaine a day in my life,” denied publicly accused anyone of breaking into his house, and said he never paid anyone to be in a relationship.

“I’ve never accused anybody publicly of breaking into my house, and the only people who even know about a breaking are my close circle. Nobody knew because I don’t want everybody in my business,” he said.

Khalid said that he dated Almonte “four or five years ago” and hadn’t talked to him since, and didn’t know where the out-of-the-blue accusations were coming from. “I haven’t even had a conversation or seen this dude in four years,” Khalid said.

Khalid ended his video by saying that the music he had scheduled for the next month or two was “supposed to happen before all of this,” after he saw claims that he was using his sexuality as a publicity stunt.

The R&B singer confirmed on Friday that he is gay after Almonte’s X posting rampage, which included photos with Khalid. “[rainbow flag emoji]!!! there yall go. next topic please lol… I got outted and the world still continues to turn,” Khalid wrote. “I am not ashamed of my sexuality!”

