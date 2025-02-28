Kevin Liles Faces Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over Alleged Incident at Def Jam in Early 2000s

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Music executive Kevin Liles is being sued by a woman alleging she was sexually assaulted when he was an executive at Def Jam Recordings in 2002.

According to Variety, Jane Doe claims that the former Def Jam president did so during her employment at the label in the early 2000s and has named Universal Music Group, Def Jam, and Liles as defendants. The lawsuit was filed under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which was granted an amendment in 2022. It has allowed survivors with claims disregarded—due to the statute of limitations—to file suit before March 1, 2025.

At the time of the alleged assault, Liles worked as President of Def Jam and EVP of Island Def Jam, two positions he held from 1999 through 2004. Doe alleges that she started working at Def Jam as an executive assistant to the general manager around 1999 and that Liles began sexually harassing her with “derogatory and degrading comments based on her gender regarding her body and appearance.”

She also claims that as she continued to work at the label, his menacing actions escalated, with Liles allegedly pushing his body against her breasts and grabbing her behind.

The Jane Doe also details Liles allegedly raped her in 2002 after she refused his sexual advances, claiming UMG and Def Jam “not only knew or should have known” of Liles’ “propensity to commit the aforementioned crimes of violence,” and enabled his behavior per Variety.

“We commend our client for her determination to seek justice for the sexual abuse she endured, as well as the sheer bravery it took to come forward against a well-known, celebrity figure,” shared Jane Doe’s lawyer Lucas B. Franken, partner at Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC, with the outlet. “In our lengthy experience defending sexual abuse victims, we have witnessed a common thread, and that is that they are often not alone in their abuse. Based on the violent and egregious conduct, we expect that others were also abused, and we hope that they can also come forward to share their experiences and pursue justice.”

According to Rolling Stone, the window to file lawsuits for claims that would be expired under the statute of limitations closes on Saturday.

“I absolutely deny the outrageous claims reported in the press this evening,” Liles expressed in a statement sent to RS. “After nearly 40 years of service to our culture, I’ve intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women. It is a shameful reality that these lies spread so freely.”

He continued, “My attorneys and I will fully clear my name, and when we are successful, this anonymous accuser and her attorney will face a defamation lawsuit and every other available legal consequence.”

